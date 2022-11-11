Manatee County launches new damage reporting tool

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Manatee County residents can now report damage from storms and other events using an online form.

The county has launched a new feature of Crisis Track, the tool it uses to track damage assessments, to allow anyone to report damage.

“Crisis Track is a proven tool. The new resident reporting feature allows us to work in partnership with our residents to quickly assess and pinpoint areas of damage in real-time after a major weather event like Tropical Storm Nicole,” said Courtney De Pol, deputy county administrator.

The tool requires the resident to enter the location and description of the damage, with an option to upload images. Once the damage report is submitted, it is sent to the County’s Damage Assessment Team for further evaluation and field verification.

Residents can access the webpage here. If someone has an issue with using the self-reporting link, they should contact 311 to report the damage.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.