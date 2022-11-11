Advertise With Us
Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Manatee County launches new damage reporting tool

Residents can now report storm damage to Manatee County online
Residents can now report storm damage to Manatee County online
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Nov. 11, 2022 at 6:45 AM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Manatee County residents can now report damage from storms and other events using an online form.

The county has launched a new feature of Crisis Track, the tool it uses to track damage assessments, to allow anyone to report damage.

“Crisis Track is a proven tool. The new resident reporting feature allows us to work in partnership with our residents to quickly assess and pinpoint areas of damage in real-time after a major weather event like Tropical Storm Nicole,” said Courtney De Pol, deputy county administrator.

The tool requires the resident to enter the location and description of the damage, with an option to upload images. Once the damage report is submitted, it is sent to the County’s Damage Assessment Team for further evaluation and field verification.

Residents can access the webpage here. If someone has an issue with using the self-reporting link, they should contact 311 to report the damage.

