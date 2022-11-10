Advertise With Us
Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Find Our Apps

Walmart employee helps man win $100K Powerball prize

A tip from a Walmart employee helped a North Carolina man cash a $100,000 prize.
A tip from a Walmart employee helped a North Carolina man cash a $100,000 prize.(NC Education Lottery)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 5:23 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (Gray News) - A North Carolina man turned a trip to the pharmacy into an unexpected lottery jackpot.

According to the NC Education Lottery, a tip from a Walmart employee convinced Michael Buck to try his luck in Tuesday’s record-setting Powerball drawing.

“The girl at the pharmacy told me they sold Powerball tickets at customer service,” Buck said. “I told her, ‘If I win, I’ll come back and buy you a car.’”

Lottery officials said Buck, a 62-year-old solutions architect, matched numbers on four white balls and the Powerball to win $50,000 on his Power Play ticket. The prize doubled to $100,000 when the 2X Power Play multiplier hit.

“I didn’t hit the jackpot so I can’t buy her a car, but I’ll definitely bring her something,” Buck said.

The Rocky Mount resident said he purchased a $3 Quick Pick ticket from the Walmart Supercenter on Benvenue Road.

“I usually start playing when the jackpot goes over $500 million,” he said. “This win really is quite extraordinary.”

Buck said he didn’t know how to react when he realized he won.

“I kind of just walked around the house a little bit,” he said. “I was shaking.”

Officials said Buck’s win was one of 10 large cash prizes won in North Carolina this week, including a $1 million winner.

Buck claimed his prize Tuesday at lottery headquarters and, after required federal and state tax withholdings, took home $71,017.

He said a large portion of his winnings will boost his retirement.

According to The Associated Press, a Powerball ticket in Southern California won Tuesday’s record $2.04 billion jackpot.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Venice High School will continue its internal investigation.
Venice high school coach under investigation
Expected to make landfall as a cat. 1 hurricane
Breaking - Nicole, now a hurricane, barrels toward Florida
The sheriff's office released a video Monday of the Oct. 25 theft.
Thieves walk out of Tampa hotel with ATM machine
Residents in Eastern Manatee and Sarasota Counties concerned with Nicole.
Concern over Nicole for residents in Eastern Manatee and Sarasota counties
The 10 a.m. update on Tropical Storm Nicole.
Nicole hovers near hurricane strength; expected to hit Florida tonight

Latest News

A python's last big meal was a doozy.
Scientists discover 5-foot long alligator swallowed by Burmese python
A python's last big meal was a doozy.
Scientists discover 5-foot long alligator swallowed by Burmese python
Film director Paul Haggis exits the courtroom for a lunch break, Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022, in...
Jury orders Filmmaker Paul Haggis to pay $7.5M in rape suit
Storm surge and erosion from a tropical system has destroyed beachfront homes in...
Tropical Storm Nicole topples beachfront homes into ocean
FILE - The New York Stock Exchange is seen in New York, Tuesday, June 14, 2022.
Wall Street surges to biggest gains in years; Dow up 1,200 points on cooling inflation