UPDATE: Sunshine Skyway Bridge reopens after 8-hour closure

The Sunshine Skyway is shown without cars as Hurricane Ian moves in.
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 3:01 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
(WWSB) - Good news! Trooper Kenn Watson of the Florida Highway Patrol confirms that the Sunshine Skyway bridge is back open.

Tropical Storm Nicole caused a headache for drivers across Manatee, Pinellas, and Hillsborough counties.

The bridge typically closes when winds hit around 40 MPH. The bridge closed early Thursday morning and was closed for over 8 hours when it reopened just before 4 p.m.

Drivers have spoken to ABC7, stating that the bridge closure added hours to their commutes.

