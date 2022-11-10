UPDATE: Sunshine Skyway Bridge reopens after 8-hour closure

(WWSB) - Good news! Trooper Kenn Watson of the Florida Highway Patrol confirms that the Sunshine Skyway bridge is back open.

Tropical Storm Nicole caused a headache for drivers across Manatee, Pinellas, and Hillsborough counties.

The bridge typically closes when winds hit around 40 MPH. The bridge closed early Thursday morning and was closed for over 8 hours when it reopened just before 4 p.m.

Drivers have spoken to ABC7, stating that the bridge closure added hours to their commutes.

