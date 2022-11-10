Advertise With Us
Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Find Our Apps

Tropical Storm Nicole making her exit from Florida, 2 deaths reported so far

Tropical Storm Nicole moves north.
Tropical Storm Nicole moves north.(WWSB)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 4:18 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Nicole made landfall on the east coast of the state of Florida, and though she quickly weakened to Tropical Storm strength winds, she left a lot of catastrophic damage to towns such as Wilbur-by-the-Sea in Volusia County and Daytona Beach.

It caused collapses of buildings in coastal communities and two deaths have been reported in Orange County, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

By the time she reached the Suncoast, the storm’s winds had died down.

For now, the National Hurricane Center says Nicole’s maximum sustained winds are at 45 MPH. She is currently lingering over the Big Bend region but is expected to continuing her track north.

The next NHC update will be at 7 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Venice High School will continue its internal investigation.
Venice high school coach under investigation
Expected to make landfall as a cat. 1 hurricane
Breaking - Nicole, now a hurricane, barrels toward Florida
The sheriff's office released a video Monday of the Oct. 25 theft.
Thieves walk out of Tampa hotel with ATM machine
Residents in Eastern Manatee and Sarasota Counties concerned with Nicole.
Concern over Nicole for residents in Eastern Manatee and Sarasota counties
The 10 a.m. update on Tropical Storm Nicole.
Nicole hovers near hurricane strength; expected to hit Florida tonight

Latest News

Get your resumes ready! Suncoast job seekers are welcome to attend a hiring expo hosted by...
Manatee County Government releases Tropical Storm Update
Viewers' video of Tropical Storm Nicole.
ABC7 viewers share their videos of Tropical Storm Nicole
The 1 p.m. forecast track of Tropical Storm Nicole.
Storm warnings lifting as Nicole heads out
The 10 a.m. projected track of Tropical Storm Nicole
Nicole weakening as it rolls toward Tampa