Sunshine Skyway Bridge still closed as Tropical Storm Nicole exits area

(WWSB) - Tropical Storm Nicole has caused a headache for drivers across Manatee, Pinellas, and Hillsborough counties.

The bridge typically closes when winds hit around 40 MPH. The bridge closed early Thursday morning and is still closed hours later.

Drivers have spoken to ABC7, stating that the bridge closure has added hours to their commutes. Winds have significantly dropped, but eight hours after the fact, the bridge remains closed.

The Skyway Bridge is CLOSED to all traffic due to high winds now at 50 MPH. Motorists should seek alternate north/south routes and use caution on all roadways as Tropical Storm Nicole passes through the Tampa Bay area. pic.twitter.com/oLldrlucEZ — FHP Tampa (@FHPTampa) November 10, 2022

