Advertise With Us
Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Find Our Apps

Sunshine Skyway Bridge still closed as Tropical Storm Nicole exits area

The Sunshine Skyway is shown without cars as Hurricane Ian moves in.
The Sunshine Skyway is shown without cars as Hurricane Ian moves in.
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 3:01 PM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WWSB) - Tropical Storm Nicole has caused a headache for drivers across Manatee, Pinellas, and Hillsborough counties.

The bridge typically closes when winds hit around 40 MPH. The bridge closed early Thursday morning and is still closed hours later.

Drivers have spoken to ABC7, stating that the bridge closure has added hours to their commutes. Winds have significantly dropped, but eight hours after the fact, the bridge remains closed.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Venice High School will continue its internal investigation.
Venice high school coach under investigation
Expected to make landfall as a cat. 1 hurricane
Breaking - Nicole, now a hurricane, barrels toward Florida
The sheriff's office released a video Monday of the Oct. 25 theft.
Thieves walk out of Tampa hotel with ATM machine
The 10 a.m. update on Tropical Storm Nicole.
Nicole hovers near hurricane strength; expected to hit Florida tonight
Suspect arrested after incident at Chili’s Restaurant
WATCH: Suspect arrested after incident at Chili’s Restaurant

Latest News

Get your resumes ready! Suncoast job seekers are welcome to attend a hiring expo hosted by...
Manatee County Government releases Tropical Storm Update
Viewers' video of Tropical Storm Nicole.
ABC7 viewers share their videos of Tropical Storm Nicole
ABC7 viewers share storm video
ABC7 viewers share storm video
The 1 p.m. forecast track of Tropical Storm Nicole.
Storm warnings lifting as Nicole heads out