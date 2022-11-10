Storm warnings lifting as Nicole heads out

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Weather warnings along the Suncoast continue to lift as a weakening Tropical Storm Nicole heads away from the area.

At 1 p.m., the tropical storm warning has been discontinued south of the middle of Longboat Key. Moving at 15 mph, the center of the storm was 45 miles northeast of Tampa with sustained winds of 45 mph.

Little change in strength is expected while Nicole is over the Gulf of Mexico this afternoon and evening. Nicole is expected to weaken to a depression over Georgia tonight, and then it is expected to merge with a frontal boundary over the Mid-Atlantic United States by Friday night.

At 1 p.m. 5,400 residents in Sarasota County and 1,800 in Manatee County were reported without power.

On the forecast track, the center of Nicole will move over the far northeastern Gulf of Mexico in the next several hours and then move inland over the eastern Florida Panhandle tonight. Nicole should move northward into Georgia later tonight, and then move through the southeastern U.S. on Friday.

Nicole remains a large tropical storm. Tropical storm-force winds extend outward up to 345 miles from the center, especially to the northeast. During the past few hours, there have been numerous reports of wind gusts of 45 to 55 mph across the eastern and northern portions of the Florida Peninsula.

The estimated minimum central pressure from surface observation is 988 mb (29.18 inches). Brooksville, Florida, recently reported a pressure of 989.2 mb (29.21 inches).

