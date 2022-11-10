Siesta Key Crystal Classic announces schedule changes ahead of Hurricane Nicole

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Due to the forecast from Hurricane Nicole and weather conditions on Thursday, Nov. 10 , the Siesta Key Crystal Classic will not be open to public on Friday, Nov. 11.

This is for the safety of participants and vendors in the famous sand sculpting competition.

This change in plans will allow event organizers and vendors to complete necessary set up in a safe manner. The festival will be open Saturday, Nov. 12, 10 am – 9 pm; Sunday, Nov. 13, 10 am – 5 pm; and Monday, Nov. 14, 10 am – 5 pm.

Presold Friday tickets will be honored Saturday, Sunday or Monday. Due to space limitations Friday reserved parking passes will be refunded. To purchase tickets for Saturday, Sunday, or Monday and a complete list of event activities please visit www.siestakeycrystalclassic.com.

