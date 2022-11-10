Sarasota County officials provide update on debris collection

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Weather permitting, Sarasota County debris collection and public drop-off sites plan to resume operation on Friday.

Garbage, recycling and yard waste pickup for unincorporated Sarasota County will continue as scheduled.

There are no changes or cancellations to Parks, Recreation and Natural Resources athletic fields and outdoor space reservations Friday.

Sarasota County Transit bus, SCATPlus, OnDemand and the Siesta Key Breeze trolley services will resume normal operations on Friday, Nov. 11.

The Disaster Recovery Center at the Shannon Staub Library will be closed through Friday.

As previously scheduled for Veterans Day, county offices, including libraries, recreation centers and the Florida Department of Health – Sarasota will be closed Friday, Nov. 11.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.