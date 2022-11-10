Reminder: Veterans Day Parade in Sarasota will cause street closures

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) -The Nov. 11 Veterans Day parade will prompt the closing of several streets in downtown Sarasota that day, the city says. And Sarasota Police is reminding drivers that you will be towed if you’re not out of the way on time.

The City of Sarasota, in conjunction with the Sarasota Patriotic Observance Committee, will co-host the annual parade, beginning at 10 a.m.

Sarasota police say these areas will become tow-away zones if vehicles are not cleared by 8 a.m., two hours before the parade is scheduled to start.

The following street closures will be in effect from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Nov 11:

Main Street closed from U.S. 301 to Mira Mar Court



Main Street closed from Mira Mar Court to U.S. 41



Osprey Avenue from Fruitville Road to Ringling Boulevard



Pineapple Avenue closed from State Street to First Street



Links Avenue from Fruitville Road to Ringling Boulevard



First Street closed from Pineapple Avenue to Central Avenue



Central Avenue closed from Main Street to First Street



Gulfstream Avenue closed from Cocoanut to McAnsh Square



Vehicles not removed by the posted time will be towed at the owner’s expense. For information on towed vehicles, please contact Upman’s Towing at 941-365-7084.

