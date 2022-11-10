Advertise With Us
Reminder: Veterans Day Parade in Sarasota will cause street closures

(Jim DeLa)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 12:48 PM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) -The Nov. 11 Veterans Day parade will prompt the closing of several streets in downtown Sarasota that day, the city says. And Sarasota Police is reminding drivers that you will be towed if you’re not out of the way on time.

The City of Sarasota, in conjunction with the Sarasota Patriotic Observance Committee, will co-host the annual parade, beginning at 10 a.m.

Sarasota police say these areas will become tow-away zones if vehicles are not cleared by 8 a.m., two hours before the parade is scheduled to start.

The following street closures will be in effect from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Nov 11:

  • Main Street closed from U.S. 301 to Mira Mar Court
  • Main Street closed from Mira Mar Court to U.S. 41
  • Osprey Avenue from Fruitville Road to Ringling Boulevard
  • Pineapple Avenue closed from State Street to First Street
  • Links Avenue from Fruitville Road to Ringling Boulevard
  • First Street closed from Pineapple Avenue to Central Avenue
  • Central Avenue closed from Main Street to First Street
  • Gulfstream Avenue closed from Cocoanut to McAnsh Square

Vehicles not removed by the posted time will be towed at the owner’s expense. For information on towed vehicles, please contact Upman’s Towing at 941-365-7084.

