Red tide found at all Sarasota public beaches

Red tide has been found at all 16 beaches in Sarasota County
Red tide has been found at all 16 beaches in Sarasota County(WWSB)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 12:19 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Red tide has been found at all 16 beaches in Sarasota County, the Florida Department of Health reported Thursday.

If symptoms do not subside, contact your healthcare provider for evaluation.

Warning signs have been posted at all 16 Sarasota County beaches to advise the public that red tide is present.

The beaches with elevated levels of red tide include Longboat Key, Bird Key Park/Ringling Causeway, North Lido, Lido Casino, South Lido, Siesta Key, Turtle Beach, Nokomis Beach, North Jetty, Venice Beach, Service Club, Venice Fishing Pier, Brohard Beach, Caspersen Beach, Manasota Key and Blind Pass.

Some people may have mild and short-lived respiratory symptoms such as eye, nose, and throat irritation like those associated with the common cold or seasonal sinus allergies. Some individuals with existing breathing problems, such as asthma, might experience more severe effects.

Usually, symptoms stop when a person leaves the beach or goes indoors. Health officials recommend that people who are sensitive to red tide or experiencing symptoms avoid the beach or go into an air-conditioned space.

The Department makes the following recommendations:

  • Do not swim around dead fish.
  • If you have chronic respiratory problems, consider staying away from the beach as red tide can affect your breathing.
  • Do not harvest or eat molluscan shellfish and distressed or dead fish. If fish are healthy, rinse fillets with tap or bottled water and throw out the guts.
  • Keep pets and livestock away from water, sea foam, and dead sea life.
  • Residents living in beach areas who experience respiratory symptoms are advised to close windows and run the air conditioner, ensuring that the air conditioner filter is properly maintained.
  • If outdoors, residents may choose to wear paper filter masks, especially if onshore winds are blowing.

Florida Poison Control Centers have a toll-free 24/7 Hotline for reporting illnesses, including health effects from exposure to red tide at 1-888-222-1222.

For more information about red tide please see the following websites:

