North Port prepares for Nicole

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The City of North Port—which suffered a lot of damage from Hurricane Ian, is taking every precaution before Nicole makes it’s way to the area.

Many residents still have piles of debris in their front yards, and damaged roofs which are being protected by tarps.

The City of North Port has cleaned up 1.2 million cubic yards of debris—but still have a lot to go.

The city’s spokesperson, Jason Bartolone, said they’ve had to call off the cleanup ahead of Hurricane Nicole out of safety for their workers.

“We’re monitoring the debris. We paused our operations as of noon today. Our crews are off the street because of the safety issues. We’re watching the wind and the storm depending on what it does, we’ll resume when we can—when it’s safe to do so,” he said.

Virginia Rapkin had her roof blown off during Hurricane Ian.

The inside of the house now a moldy mess with rain soaked walls, ceilings, and floorboards. With nothing but a tarp protecting it from Nicole—Virginia and her husband made preparations to mitigate anymore damage to their already soggy home.

“We’ve been pulling the buckets and stuff like that. There’s some sitting in the different rooms,” said Rapkin. “Winds come up now even. I’m hearing a knocking—and it’s up in the vent pipe. What’s going to happen to the rest of the roof because it’s already a risk?”

Rapkin and her husband have a daughter with autism. They’ve been teaching her about storm safety and other protocols ahead of the storm. One of the things they’ve taught her is to identify them when one of the buckets inside the home is filled with water.

While the storm isn’t predicted to be as devastating as Ian, Bartolone said he hopes North Port residents prepare just in case.

