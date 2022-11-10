Nicole weakens back to Tropical Storm after making landfall

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Nicole made landfall in Florida, the National Hurricane Center reports. Not long after, the storm weakened back to a Tropical Storm, but there are still warnings of surge and flooding.

The center of Nicole made landfall on North Hutchinson Island around 3 a.m. just south of Vero Beach. The maximum sustained winds are now down to 70 mph.

The storm became a Category 1 Hurricane as it slammed into Grand Bahama Wednesday.

Mandatory evacuation orders have been issued for several counties in east Florida. You are urged to heed these warnings.

Early Wednesday, President Joe Biden declared an emergency in Florida and ordered federal assistance to supplement state, tribal and local response efforts to the approaching storm. The Federal Emergency Management Agency is still responding to those in need from Hurricane Ian.

