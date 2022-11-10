Nicole weakening as it rolls toward Tampa

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A weakened Tropical Storm Nicole continues to make its way across the state.

At 10 a.m., the center of the storm was 30 miles northeast of Tampa, with sustained winds of 50 mph. The NOAA National Ocean Service station at Clearwater Beach has reported sustained winds of 51 mph and a wind gust of 59 mph.

About 1,800 households in Sarasota County and 1,200 in Manatee County were reported without power. The Sunshine Skyway Bridge has been shut down most of the morning due to high winds.

The tropical storm warning has been discontinued along the Florida west coast south of Englewood, and along the Florida east coast south of Sebastian Inlet. The Tropical Storm Warning has also been discontinued for Lake Okeechobee.

Additional weakening is expected this morning while the center is over land. Little change in strength is expected while Nicole is over the Gulf of Mexico this afternoon and evening. Nicole is expected to weaken to a depression over Georgia tonight, and then it is expected to merge with a frontal boundary over the Mid-Atlantic United States by Friday night.

Nicole remains a large tropical storm. Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 345 miles from the center, especially to the northeast. A short time ago, the NOAA Coastal Marine Automated Station at St. Augustine reported 10-minute average winds of 52 mph and a wind gust of 70 mph.

The NOAA National Ocean Service station at Clearwater Beach recently reported sustained winds of 51 mph and a wind gust of 59 mph.

