Nicole churning across Florida as a tropical storm

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Tropical Storm Nicole is making its way across Florida after making landfall early Thursday morning.

At 7 a.m., the center was 55 miles east of Tampa. Maximum sustained winds have decreased to near 60 mph with higher gusts. Additional weakening is forecast while Nicole moves over land during the next day or two, the National Hurricane Center said.

The Sunshine Skyway Bridge was closed to traffic Thursday morning due to high winds.

At 7 a.m., Florida Power & Light was reporting more than 1,000 customers in Manatee County and 2,300 customers in Sarasota were without power.

Nicole is moving toward the west-northwest near 14 mph. A turn toward the northwest and north-northwest is expected later today and tonight, followed by an acceleration toward the north and north-northeast on Friday.

On the forecast track, the center of Nicole will move across central Florida this morning, possibly emerge over the far northeastern Gulf of Mexico this afternoon, and then move across the Florida Panhandle and Georgia tonight and on Friday, merging with a frontal boundary over the Mid-Atlantic U.S. by Friday night.

Nicole remains a large tropical storm. Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 450 miles from the center, especially to the north. Daytona Beach recently reported sustained winds of 49 mph with a wind gust of 70 mph.

The storm center of Nicole made landfall on North Hutchinson Island around 3 a.m. just south of Vero Beach as a Category 1 hurricane.

A few tornadoes are possible this morning over parts of coastal east-central and northeastern Florida. The tornado threat will spread northward across parts of southeastern Georgia and the Carolinas later today through Friday morning.

Early Wednesday, President Joe Biden declared an emergency in Florida and ordered federal assistance to supplement state, tribal and local response efforts to the approaching storm. The Federal Emergency Management Agency is still responding to those in need from Hurricane Ian.

