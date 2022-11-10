NHC: Nicole makes landfall at 3.a.m as Category 1 Hurricane

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Hurricane Nicole has made landfall in Florida, the National Hurricane Center reports.

The center of Nicole has made landfall on North Hutchinson Island just south of Vero Beach. The maximum sustained winds have remained at 75 mph. It’s a rare November Hurricane in Florida and it hits as the state is still recovering from Hurricane Ian.

The storm became a Category 1 Hurricane as it slammed into Grand Bahama Wednesday.

Mandatory evacuation orders have been issued for several counties in east Florida. You are urged to heed these warnings.

Early Wednesday, President Joe Biden declared an emergency in Florida and ordered federal assistance to supplement state, tribal and local response efforts to the approaching storm. The Federal Emergency Management Agency is still responding to those in need from Hurricane Ian.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.