Mandatory Evacuations issued for many on East Coast of Florida

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Florida Department of Emergency Management has issued several mandatory evacuation orders on the East Coast.

Here are a list of the orders issued county-by county. Florida Emergency Management officials are urging people to take evacuations seriously.

The FDOT team reminds residents to exercise caution and be safe as Hurricane Nicole approaches Florida. Once the storm clears and it is deemed safe, FDOT crews will be in the community clearing roadways for first responders, utility services, and supply deliveries. https://t.co/7aTshPFXkH — FLORIDA DOT (@MyFDOT) November 9, 2022

Evacuation Orders

Brevard County

Evacuation Order: Voluntary

Evacuation Info: Evacuation recommended for the following: -Residents who live on barrier islands, including KSC to south beaches, & Merritt Island, -Mobile homes/manufactured housing, -Those in low-lying, flood-prone areas, -Those with special medical needs such as electrical dependence.

Link: https://twitter.com/BrevardEOC/status/1590060488330686466

Clay County

Evacuation Order: Phased

Evacuation Info: Evacuation orders have been issued for Evacuations Zones A.

Link: https://www.claycountygov.com/community/emergency-management

Flagler County

Evacuation Order: Mandatory

Evacuation Info: Evacuation orders effective 11/9/2022 at 3:30 pm for Zone A, our barrier island; Mobile Homes and RV’s countywide; and those low-lying homes prone to flooding. Residents whose evacuation plan is to seek public shelter Rymfire Elementary School will open at 3:30pm Wednesday. Those residents not seeking public shelter are asked to complete evacuation by noon.

Link: https://twitter.com/FlaglerEOC/status/1590153075305717760?cxt=HHwWgIC9gYHzrZEsAAAA

Highlands County

Evacuation Order: Voluntary

Evacuation Info:

Link:

Indian River County

Evacuation Order: Voluntary

Evacuation Info: Voluntary evacuations have been issued for the barrier island and east of US Hwy #1, low lying areas, modular homes, and substandard housing effective 0700, November 9, 2022.

Link: https://ircgov.com/emergencyservices/emergencymanagement/status.html

Martin County

Evacuation Order: Voluntary

Evacuation Info: Voluntary evacuations apply to Evacuation Zones A&B, which includes residences on the barrier islands (Hutchinson Island and Jupiter Island), Sewall’s Point and manufactured/mobile homes, as well as homes in low-lying, vulnerable areas. Mandatory evacuations for Hutchinson Island, from Santa Lucea Beach south.

Link: https://onbasepav.martin.fl.us/PAV/custom/prod_info_release_default/

Nassau County

Evacuation Order: Mandatory

Evacuation Info: Evacuations have been ordered for zones A&D

Link: https://www.onenassau.com/evacuation-status/

Palm Beach County

Evacuation Order: Mandatory

Evacuation Info: Mandatory evacuations for Zones A and B will be in effect tomorrow at 7 a.m. This includes mobile homes, barrier islands and low lying areas. To find out if you are in an evacuation zone, check out the know your zone app at www. pbcgov.com/hurricane.

Link: https://discover.pbcgov.org/Lists/Newsroom/NewsDispForm.aspx?ID=4595&RootFolder=%2FLists%2FNewsroom&Source=https%3A%2F%2Fdiscover%2Epbcgov%2Eorg%2FPages%2Fdefault%2Easpx

Putnam County

Evacuation Order: Information

Evacuation Info: RECOMMENDED EVACUATIONS: Due to the expected storm surge along the St. Johns River in Putnam County, evacuations are recommended for those located in Zone F. This includes Sportsmans Harbor, Dunns Creek, Federal Point, and other areas that experienced storm surge flooding during Hurricane Ian. You can find your evacuation zone at https://bit.ly/3DRA6aD

Link: https://www.facebook.com/PutnamCountyEM

Seminole County

Evacuation Order: Voluntary

Evacuation Info: Evacuation of mobile, modular and manufactured homes and homes in designated flood zones; homes in low-lying areas; and for individuals with special needs. All persons residing in mobile, modular or manufactured homes; individuals with special needs; and homes in flood zones and low-lying areas in Seminole County are requested to evacuate immediately and to remain outside the evacuated area until this restriction is lifted. For More Information, please visit : https://www.seminolecountyfl.gov/departments-services/county-managers-office/prepare-seminole/hurricane-event.stml

Link: https://www.seminolecountyfl.gov/core/fileparse.php/5963/urlt/EvacuationOrder110922ADA.pdf

St. Johns County

Evacuation Order: Voluntary

Evacuation Info: Voluntary evacuation effective at 7 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 9, for coastal St. Johns County, which includes the entire City of St. Augustine, the City of St. Augustine Beach, and those living on waterfront property or flood-prone areas. This voluntary evacuation order will remain in place for the duration of the storm event. Residents living aboard boats and those living in RVs, mobile homes, and manufactured homes throughout St. Johns County are also advised to evacuate. Residents who would like to evacuate and are not utilizing a St. Johns County shelter should begin evacuating as soon as possible to avoid traffic congestion.

Link: http://www.sjcfl.us/Hurricane/index.aspx

St. Lucie County

Evacuation Order: Voluntary

Evacuation Info: Voluntary evacuation is strongly encouraged for those living along the barrier island and low-laying areas that are prone to flooding.

Link: https://www.stlucieco.gov/departments-and-services/public-safety/shelter-evacuation-info

Volusia County

Evacuation Order: Mandatory

Evacuation Info: Volusia County has issued a mandatory evacuation order beginning at 10 a.m. Wednesday for all residences and businesses that are: East of the Intracoastal Waterway All manufactured and mobile home dwellers east of Interstate 95 All low-lying areas and other areas prone to flooding All campsites and RV recreational parks

Link: https://www.volusia.org/news/news-releases.stml?portalProcess_dd_0_1_1=showPublicEvent&calendar_entry_id=85782

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.