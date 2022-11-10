Advertise With Us
Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Manatee County Government releases Tropical Storm Update

Get your resumes ready! Suncoast job seekers are welcome to attend a hiring expo hosted by Manatee County Government on Thursday.
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 2:14 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - The Manatee County Government has announced that the effects of Tropical Storm Nicole have been minimal.

The “Safe Haven” shelter at Freedom Elementary has also been closed. Some Manatee County services that closed because of Tropical Storm Nicole are beginning to reopen today.

  • Manatee County Public Library branches at Downtown Central, South Manatee, Rocky Bluff, Braden River and Palmetto opened today at 1:30 p.m. and will operate until 8:00 p.m. The Little Discovery Center and Island Branch library will not open today. All branches will be closed tomorrow in observance of Veterans Day and will resume normal hours on Saturday, November 12.
  • Manatee County Animal Welfare’s three shelters: Bishop Animal Shelter (lost and found pets), Palmetto Adoption Center and Cat Town Adoption Center opened to the public at 1:00 p.m. All shelters will be closed tomorrow in observance of Veterans Day and will resume normal hours on Saturday, November 12.

All other Manatee County buildings remain closed to the public today; however, the County is operating business as usual.

  • Trash, recycling, and yard debris, suspended today, will be collected tomorrow. Friday’s scheduled collection will occur Saturday.
  • Manatee County Area Transit (MCAT) will resume normal operations tomorrow.
  • Myakka City Community Center remains closed today but will reopen tomorrow for water and chlorine distribution. The showers and laundry facilities will also reopen.
  • The Florida Department of Health will resume well testing on Monday, November 10.

