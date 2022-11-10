Hurricane Nicole maintains maximum sustained winds as she heads to Florida

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Nicole is advancing quickly towards Florida. Her maximum sustained winds have remained high at 75 mph. The storm became a Category 1 Hurricane as it slammed into Grand Bahama and has potential to strengthen before it strikes Florida.

The National Hurricane Center reports the storm is now from 75 mph from West Palm Beach and is expected to make landfall in Florida around 1 a.m.

Mandatory evacuation orders have been issued for several counties in east Florida. You are urged to heed these warnings.

New warnings and watches were issued for many parts of Florida, including the southwestern Gulf coastline which was devastated by Hurricane Ian, which struck as a Category 4 storm on Sept. 28. The storm destroyed homes and damaged crops, including orange groves, across the state.

Ian lashed much of the central region of Florida with heavy rainfall, causing flooding that many residents are still dealing with as Nicole approaches. Forecasters at the Miami-based National Hurricane Center said the storm could reach hurricane strength before making landfall in Florida.

The storm is then expected to move across central and northern Florida into southern Georgia on Thursday, forecasters said. It was then expected to move across the Carolinas on Friday.

In preparation, many school districts in Florida canceled classes on Wednesday and Thursday.

Early Wednesday, President Joe Biden declared an emergency in Florida and ordered federal assistance to supplement state, tribal and local response efforts to the approaching storm. The Federal Emergency Management Agency is still responding to those in need from Hurricane Ian.

-- Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.

