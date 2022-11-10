Concern over Nicole for residents in Eastern Manatee and Sarasota Counties

MYAKKA CITY, Fla. (WWSB) - The impacts of Hurricane Ian can still be seen all around the area. Residents definitely don’t want to see another major storm, but it’s looking like they have no other choice.

“This tree is literally crushing my living room area and it goes all the way across the house,” said Eva Wolbers, a Myakka Road resident in Old Miakka.

That’s what Wolbers and so many others in the Old Miakka and Myakka City area are still living with, weeks after Ian. The threat of Nicole has a lot of these residents very nervous.

“It’s going to blow down the rest of the fences, anything that is weak is going to go and I mean everything is weak right now,” said Wolbers. “We just haven’t had enough time to catch up, so I don’t know what I’m going to do.”

The powerful winds and the rain are the biggest concerns. There is also still a lot of debris on the side of the roads.

“It’s concerning for those that have lost roofs here,” said Pepper Sellars, a Myakka City resident who is also the Executive Director of the Myakka City Community Center. “We have had flooding here, so with the storm coming in and the winds picking up, we are making sure that the tarps on the roofs are down tight.”

Wolbers has had a lot of people helping out to clear the massive amounts of debris from her farm. She says a Sarasota tree service company will be removing the two trees that currently sit on top of her home for free. A structure on her property that houses dogs suffering significant damage as well.

“I’m hoping I could tarp the roof, there’s no tarping the gaping hole in the barn,” said Wolbers. “I mean there’s still a tree on that, I’m worried about the animals, about the horses.”

For more information on how you can help Eva Wolbers you can click on this link https://www.gofundme.com/f/help-kerry-on-stables-animals.

