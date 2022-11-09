Advertise With Us
Sarasota, Manatee public schools to be closed Thursday

(WILX)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 2:21 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Public schools in Sarasota and Manatee counties are closing Thursday due to expected bad weather from Tropical Storm Nicole.

In Manatee, schools and support sites, including Manatee Technical College, will be closed Thursday. Due to an extra 30 minutes of instruction time funded by taxes, no make-up day is needed. Schools are closed Friday, Nov. 10 for Veterans Day. Extracurricular activities will resume Nov. 11.

Sarasota County Schools will be closed on Thursday, Nov 10 and will resume normal operations on Friday, Nov. 11.

