Nicole remains strong tropical storm as she barrels toward Florida

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Tropical Storm Nicole is advancing quickly towards Florida. Her maximum sustained winds have remained high at 70 mph. She still has potential to become a category 1 hurricane.

As of 4 p.m., Nicole is 135 miles east of West Palm Beach.

Strengthening is expected today, and Nicole is forecast to become a hurricane before it reaches the east coast of Florida tonight.

A storm surge warning has been issued from the Anclote River in Tarpon Springs north to the Panhandle. The Suncoast remains under a tropical storm warning, meaning tropical storm conditions are expected somewhere within the warning area.

Nicole is expected to weaken while moving across Florida and the southeastern United States Thursday through Friday, and it is likely to become a post-tropical cyclone by Friday night over the Mid-Atlantic states.

Nicole is a large tropical storm. Tropical storm-force winds extend outward up to 460 miles especially to the north of the center.

A private weather station on Elbow Cay, just east of Great Abaco Island, recently reported sustained winds of 43 mph and a wind gust of 59 mph. The National Ocean Service station at the Lake Worth Pier in Florida, recently reported a wind gust of 59 mph.

The latest minimum central pressure reported by a NOAA Hurricane Hunter aircraft is 985 mb (29.09 inches).

Nicole was expected to be the first storm to make landfall in the Bahamas since Hurricane Dorian, a devastating Category 5 storm that hit the archipelago in 2019, before hitting storm-weary Florida on Wednesday night and moving into Georgia on Thursday.

In the Bahamas, officials said early Wednesday that only a few people were in the more than two dozen shelters that opened.

“We are asking people to please take it (seriously),” said Andrea Newbold with the Disaster Management Unit for Social Services. “Don’t wait until the last minute.”

Residents in at least three Florida counties — Flagler, Palm Beach and Volusia — were ordered to evacuate from barrier islands, low-lying areas and mobile homes. Disney World and related theme parks announced they were closing early on Wednesday evening and likely would not reopen as scheduled on Thursday.

Palm Beach International Airport closed Wednesday morning, and Daytona Beach International Airport said it would cease operations at 12:30 p.m. Orlando International Airport, the seventh busiest in the U.S., was set to close at 4 p.m. Wednesday. Further south, officials said Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport and Miami International Airport were experiencing some flight delays and cancellations but both planned to remain open.

Sarasota Bradenton International Airport plans to remain open but officials said they expect some flight cancelations. Most debris collection has been suspended in Sarasota and Manatee counties.

New warnings and watches were issued for many parts of Florida, including the southwestern Gulf coastline which was devastated by Hurricane Ian, which struck as a Category 4 storm on Sept. 28. The storm destroyed homes and damaged crops, including orange groves, across the state.

Ian lashed much of the central region of Florida with heavy rainfall, causing flooding that many residents are still dealing with as Nicole approaches. Forecasters at the Miami-based National Hurricane Center said the storm could reach hurricane strength before making landfall in Florida.

The storm is then expected to move across central and northern Florida into southern Georgia on Thursday, forecasters said. It was then expected to move across the Carolinas on Friday.

In preparation, many school districts in Florida canceled classes on Wednesday and Thursday.

Early Wednesday, President Joe Biden declared an emergency in Florida and ordered federal assistance to supplement state, tribal and local response efforts to the approaching storm. The Federal Emergency Management Agency is still responding to those in need from Hurricane Ian.

