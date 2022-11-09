Advertise With Us
Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Nicole near hurricane strength; marches closer to Florida

The latest forecast track of Tropical Storm Nicole.
The latest forecast track of Tropical Storm Nicole.(WWSB-TV)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 7:26 AM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Tropical Storm Nicole continues to move toward Great Abaco Island in the northwestern Bahamas, the National Hurricane Center says.

At 7 a.m., the Nicole’s center was 60 miles east of Great Abaco and 240 miles from West Palm Beach. The storm is moving west-southwest at near 13 mph.

A turn toward the west is expected today, followed by a turn toward the northwest on Thursday.

Maximum sustained winds are near 70 mph with higher gusts. Some strengthening is expected today, and Nicole is forecast to become a hurricane near the northwestern Bahamas and remain a hurricane when it reaches the east coast of Florida tonight.

Nicole is expected to weaken while moving across Florida and the southeastern United States Thursday through Friday, and it is likely to become a post-tropical cyclone by Friday night over the Mid-Atlantic states.

Nicole is a large tropical storm. Tropical storm-force winds extend outward up to 460 miles especially to the north of the center. During the past few hours, a National Ocean Service station at the Lake Worth Pier, Florida, reported sustained winds of 44 mph and a wind gust of 55 mph.

The Suncoast remains under a tropical storm warning, meaning tropical storm conditions are expected somewhere within the warning area.

The minimum central pressure reported by a NOAA Hurricane Hunter aircraft is 986 mb (29.12 inches).

