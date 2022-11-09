Nicole hovers near hurricane strength; expected to hit Florida tonight

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Tropical Storm Nicole continues to move toward Florida and near hurricane strength, the National Hurricane Center says.

At 10 a.m., the Nicole’s center was 25 miles east of Great Abaco Island and 210 miles from West Palm Beach. The storm is moving west-southwest at near 12 mph.

A turn toward the west is expected today, followed by a turn toward the northwest on Thursday.

Maximum sustained winds remain near 70 mph with higher gusts. Some strengthening is expected today, and Nicole is forecast to become a hurricane near the northwestern Bahamas and remain a hurricane when it reaches the east coast of Florida tonight.

A storm surge warning has been issued from the Anclote River in Tarpon Springs north to the Panhandle.

Nicole is expected to weaken while moving across Florida and the southeastern United States Thursday through Friday, and it is likely to become a post-tropical cyclone by Friday night over the Mid-Atlantic states.

Nicole is a large tropical storm. Tropical storm-force winds extend outward up to 460 miles especially to the north of the center. A station at Bakers Bay on Great Guana Cay recently reported sustained winds of 44 mph and a wind gust of 63 mph.

The Suncoast remains under a tropical storm warning, meaning tropical storm conditions are expected somewhere within the warning area.

The latest minimum central pressure reported by a NOAA Hurricane Hunter aircraft is 986 mb (29.12 inches).

Nicole was expected to be the first storm to make landfall in the Bahamas since Hurricane Dorian, a devastating Category 5 storm that hit the archipelago in 2019, before hitting storm-weary Florida on Wednesday night and moving into Georgia on Thursday.

In the Bahamas, officials said early Wednesday that only a few people were in the more than two dozen shelters that opened.

“We are asking people to please take it (seriously),” said Andrea Newbold with the Disaster Management Unit for Social Services. “Don’t wait until the last minute.”

Residents in at least three Florida counties — Flagler, Palm Beach and Volusia — were ordered to evacuate from barrier islands, low-lying areas and mobile homes. The evacuation orders went into effect Wednesday morning. Officials at Orlando International Airport, the seventh busiest in the U.S., said commercial operations would stop Wednesday afternoon until it was safe to resume flights. And Palm Beach International Airport planned to close.

New warnings and watches were issued for many parts of Florida, including the southwestern Gulf coastline which was devastated by Hurricane Ian, which struck as a Category 4 storm on Sept. 28. The storm destroyed homes and damaged crops, including orange groves, across the state.

Ian lashed much of the central region of Florida with heavy rainfall, causing flooding that many residents are still dealing with as Nicole approaches. Forecasters at the Miami-based National Hurricane Center said the storm could reach hurricane strength before making landfall in Florida.

The storm is then expected to move across central and northern Florida into southern Georgia on Thursday, forecasters said. It was then expected to move across the Carolinas on Friday.

In preparation, many school districts in Florida canceled classes on Wednesday and Thursday.

Early Wednesday, President Joe Biden declared an emergency in Florida and ordered federal assistance to supplement state, tribal and local response efforts to the approaching storm. The Federal Emergency Management Agency is still responding to those in need from Hurricane Ian.

-- Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.

