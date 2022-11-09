Advertise With Us
Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Find Our Apps

Motorcyclist seriously injured in crash at U.S. 301 and University

(MGN)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 9:20 AM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A motorcyclist was injured Tuesday night in Sarasota when he was hit by a car on U.S. 301, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

Investigators say a sedan driven by an 19-year-old Bradenton man was stopped at a red light at the intersection on U.S. 301 and University Parkway at about 7:45 p.m.

A motorcycle driven by a 66-year-old Sarasota man, in a left-turn lane on U.S. 301, attempted to turn left onto University when the green arrow signal allowed him to do so.

Troopers say the sedan entered the intersection against a red traffic signal and collided with the motorcycle.

The motorcyclist was was taken to a hospital with serious injuries, troopers said.

The crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Venice High School will continue its internal investigation.
Venice high school coach under investigation
The sheriff's office released a video Monday of the Oct. 25 theft.
Thieves walk out of Tampa hotel with ATM machine
(Source: AP)
DeSantis declares state of emergency in 34 Florida counties
The latest forecast track for Nicole.
Latest update: Tropical Storm watch issued for the Suncoast
Azaria Napoli
Manatee deputies find missing teen

Latest News

All Faiths Food Bank will distribute thousands of turkeys so families in need can enjoy a...
All Faiths Food Bank turkey distributions delayed by Nicole
The latest forecast track of Tropical Storm Nicole.
Nicole near hurricane strength; marches closer to Florida
Wind and rain increase today.
Winds and rain move in today as Nicole advances toward Florida
Manatee County State Of Emergency
Manatee County implements state of emergency