Motorcyclist seriously injured in crash at U.S. 301 and University

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A motorcyclist was injured Tuesday night in Sarasota when he was hit by a car on U.S. 301, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

Investigators say a sedan driven by an 19-year-old Bradenton man was stopped at a red light at the intersection on U.S. 301 and University Parkway at about 7:45 p.m.

A motorcycle driven by a 66-year-old Sarasota man, in a left-turn lane on U.S. 301, attempted to turn left onto University when the green arrow signal allowed him to do so.

Troopers say the sedan entered the intersection against a red traffic signal and collided with the motorcycle.

The motorcyclist was was taken to a hospital with serious injuries, troopers said.

The crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.