Manatee County to suspend MCAT, trash service ahead due to Nicole

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Manatee County Government announces the following closures and cancellations due to the potential effects of Tropical Storm Nicole.

Manatee County Schools will be closed tomorrow, Nov. 10. Schools will reopen after the Veterans Day Holiday weekend on Monday, Nov. 14.

Manatee County Area Transit (MCAT) service will be suspended Thursday, Nov. 10, and resume service on Friday

Trash and recycling collection for Manatee County customers will be suspended Thursday, Nov. 10. The collection schedule will resume Friday, Nov. 11.Thursday’s regular collection will be picked up on Friday, and Friday’s regular collection will be picked up on Saturday, Nov. 12. If any materials are not collected by sunset today (Wednesday, Nov. 9), residents should remove them from the curb and safely secure them to prevent them from becoming projectiles.

Landfill will be closed Thursday, Nov. 10. Operations will resume on Friday, Nov. 11.

Storm debris removal will be suspended Thursday, Nov. 10. The collection schedule will resume Friday, Nov. 11.

Myakka City Community Center will be closed Thursday, Nov. 10, and reopen Friday, Nov. 11.

Manatee County Public Libraries will be closed Thursday, Nov. 10, and Friday, Nov. 11, for Veterans Day. They will reopen Saturday, November 12.

County Parks will be closed Thursday, Nov. 10, and will reopen Friday, Nov. 11.

Planning Commission Meeting planned for Thursday, Nov., will be rescheduled for Thursday, Dec. 8 at 9 a.m. at the Manatee County Administration Building, First Floor Patricia M. Glass Chambers. Please see the Theplanned for Thursday, Nov., will be rescheduled for Thursday, Dec. 8 at 9 a.m. at the Manatee County Administration Building, First Floor Patricia M. Glass Chambers. Please see the revised agenda

The Moccasin Wallow Public Information Meeting planned for Thursday, Nov. 10, has been rescheduled for Wednesday, Dec. 14, from 6-8 p.m., at Parrish Community High School.

Nature Career Night at the NEST , where high schoolers/college students can explore careers related to nature, has been rescheduled from Thursday, Nov. 10, to Wednesday, Dec. 7, from 6-8 p.m., at Robinson Preserve.

Manatee County Veterans Council Veterans Day Program, on Friday, Nov. 11, at 11 a.m., has been moved from Veterans’ Monument Park to a closed ceremony inside the Board of County Commissioners Chamber. The event will be filmed by METV and on Friday, Nov. 11, at 11 a.m., has been moved from Veterans’ Monument Park to a closed ceremony inside the Board of County Commissioners Chamber. The event will be filmed by METV and live streamed

Any additional updates about closures and cancelled/rescheduled meetings will be posted on the Tropical Storm Nicole Updates page at mymanatee.org/nicole

Manatee County Government encourages residents and visitors to continue to be prepared and visit mymanatee.org/manateeready for additional information on all things storm-related, including putting a plan together for you, your family, your pets, and what supplies to have on hand.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.