Manatee County opens shelter in advance of tropical storm
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Manatee County has opened a safe haven shelter in advance of Tropical Storm Nicole at Freedom Elementary School, at 9515 State Road 64, Bradenton.
The pet-friendly shelter is opening specifically for residents who feel their homes could be compromised due to damage from Hurricane Ian and for residents of mobile or manufactured homes.
“People know their homes,” said County Administrator Dr. Scott Hopes. “If their roof or home sustained damage, we want to assure them there is a place for them to weather Tropical Storm Nicole.”
Manatee County Emergency Management is continuing to monitor the storm and is working with the School District of Manatee County to determine school closures for Thursday, Nov. 10. A decision about whether to close will come later today.
The public shelter should be a last option, county officials said. It is always recommended for those who evacuate to stay with family and friends, if possible.
What to Bring
In addition to your emergency supplies (e.g. food, water, medicine, flashlights, batteries, first aid kit), the following are recommended items to bring with you if you must evacuate to a shelter:
- Pillows, blankets, sleeping bags or air mattresses
- Extra clothing, shoes, eyeglasses, hearing aids (and batteries), etc.
- Personal toiletries/towels
- Medications
- Baby items, diapers, formula and comfort items
- Folding chairs, lawn chairs or cots Personal hygiene items (e.g. toothbrush, toothpaste, deodorant)
- Quiet games, books, playing cards and favorite toys for children
- Important papers and irreplaceable keepsakes (e.g. Driver’s License, special medical information, insurance policies and property inventories, photographs)
Pet Shelter Requirements
Pet sheltering requirements and rules are important during disaster situations. Your cooperation in making a pet-friendly shelter environment enjoyable is appreciated by following these requirements:
- Pet(s) must arrive with a carrier or cage. Cages will not be available on site.
- Pet(s) must remain in carrier (except at scheduled exercise times).
- Owners must provide pet food and other pet supplies, as needed.
- Owners must provide certification that pet(s) are current with rabies vaccination.
- Owners will not permit other shelter occupants to handle or approach pet(s).
- Owners are responsible for the care, feeding and handling of their own pet(s).
Pet survival kit for pet-friendly shelters:
- Proper ID collar and rabies license tag
- Carrier or cage
- Water and food bowls
- Medications
- Food supply to last about three days
- Special care instructions
- Newspapers/plastic bags for waste disposal
- Toys and comfort items
- Muzzles, if necessary
- First aid supplies
- Manual can opener
- Proper ID on all belongings
