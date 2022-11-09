Manatee County opens shelter in advance of tropical storm

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Manatee County has opened a safe haven shelter in advance of Tropical Storm Nicole at Freedom Elementary School, at 9515 State Road 64, Bradenton.

The pet-friendly shelter is opening specifically for residents who feel their homes could be compromised due to damage from Hurricane Ian and for residents of mobile or manufactured homes.

“People know their homes,” said County Administrator Dr. Scott Hopes. “If their roof or home sustained damage, we want to assure them there is a place for them to weather Tropical Storm Nicole.”

Manatee County Emergency Management is continuing to monitor the storm and is working with the School District of Manatee County to determine school closures for Thursday, Nov. 10. A decision about whether to close will come later today.

The public shelter should be a last option, county officials said. It is always recommended for those who evacuate to stay with family and friends, if possible.

What to Bring

In addition to your emergency supplies (e.g. food, water, medicine, flashlights, batteries, first aid kit), the following are recommended items to bring with you if you must evacuate to a shelter:

Pillows, blankets, sleeping bags or air mattresses

Extra clothing, shoes, eyeglasses, hearing aids (and batteries), etc.

Personal toiletries/towels

Medications

Baby items, diapers, formula and comfort items

Folding chairs, lawn chairs or cots Personal hygiene items (e.g. toothbrush, toothpaste, deodorant)

Quiet games, books, playing cards and favorite toys for children

Important papers and irreplaceable keepsakes (e.g. Driver’s License, special medical information, insurance policies and property inventories, photographs)

Pet Shelter Requirements

Pet sheltering requirements and rules are important during disaster situations. Your cooperation in making a pet-friendly shelter environment enjoyable is appreciated by following these requirements:

Pet(s) must arrive with a carrier or cage. Cages will not be available on site.

Pet(s) must remain in carrier (except at scheduled exercise times).

Owners must provide pet food and other pet supplies, as needed.

Owners must provide certification that pet(s) are current with rabies vaccination.

Owners will not permit other shelter occupants to handle or approach pet(s).

Owners are responsible for the care, feeding and handling of their own pet(s).

Pet survival kit for pet-friendly shelters:

Proper ID collar and rabies license tag

Carrier or cage

Water and food bowls

Medications

Food supply to last about three days

Special care instructions

Newspapers/plastic bags for waste disposal

Toys and comfort items

Muzzles, if necessary

First aid supplies

Manual can opener

Proper ID on all belongings

