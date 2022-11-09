Advertise With Us
Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Manatee County implements state of emergency

By ABC7 Staff
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 9:35 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Manatee County has declared a local state of emergency in advance of Tropical Storm Nicole.

The declaration of a local state of emergency allows county staff to perform any emergency actions needed during the storm.

Manatee County’s Emergency Operations Center, which has been activated at Level Two since Tuesday afternoon, will continue to add staff and resources, if necessary, as the storm progresses. 

“It’s important for the public to monitor the storm and prepare for the effects of tropical storm-force winds in the area,” said Steve Litschauer, public safety deputy director and chief of emergency management.  

Residents and visitors should monitor local news and the County’s social media accounts for updates. The County’ s Emergency Planning page provides updated information on emergency response and severe weather information with real-time updates.For more information about Manatee County Government, visit mymanatee.org or call (941) 748-4501.

