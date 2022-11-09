Local colleges canceling classes, going remote until storm passes

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Several colleges on the Suncoast are canceling classes for the rest of the week due to Tropical Storm Nicole.

New College of Florida

All New College of Florida classes are canceled on Wednesday and Thursday, Nov. 9-10. Faculty will extend any academic deadlines that are scheduled for the remainder of this week, including any assignments, to next week.

The library will remain open until 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

New College is already scheduled to be closed on Friday, Nov. 11, for Veterans Day.

State College of Florida, Manatee-Sarasota

State College of Florida, Manatee-Sarasota will close at 1 p.m. Wednesday and all three campuses will remain closed on Thursday, Nov. 10.

Faculty and staff should prepare to work virtually to the extent possible and classes that can continue virtually will be held to the extent possible. The College will be closed as scheduled on Friday, Nov. 11 in observance of Veterans Day.

Scheduled classes and activities will resume at 4:30 p.m. on Nov. 11 unless notified otherwise.

The Bradenton and Venice State College of Florida Collegiate School campuses will operate as scheduled today with regularly scheduled dismissal. After school and extracurricular activities are cancelled. Both collegiate schools will be closed Nov. 10.

SCF students, faculty and staff should monitor all communications channels, including the College’s emergency alert system through email, telephone, text and SCF.edu for updates.

University of South Florida Sarasota-Manatee

USF business operations and classes will transition to remote only on Thursday, Nov. 10. There are exceptions for the following groups, which should continue in-person activities as normal:

USF Health clinical operations;

USF Health student clinical rotations;

Medical school classes;

USF Athletics teams and staff as determined by the director of athletics;

Essential or critical personnel as described below.

USF is closed on Friday, Nov. 11, in observance of Veteran’s Day. In-person classes and normal operations will resume on Saturday, Nov. 12. Academic and research buildings will move to holiday mode at 6 a.m. on Thursday through Friday evening.

Ringling College of Art and Design

In-person classes at Ringling will end at 6:30 Wednesday. All classes will be held remotely on Thursday, Nov. 10. Nonessential personnel at the college are urged to also work remotely.

