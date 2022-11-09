DOH-Manatee issues red tide advisories

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - The Florida Department of Health in Manatee County has issued health alerts for the presence of a red tide bloom near these waterfronts:

· Bayfront Park

· Coquina Beach South

· Longboat Pass/Coquina Boat Ramp

· Rod and Reel Pier (City of Anna Maria Island)

This is in response to water samples that the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission took on Nov. 7. Signage will be posted at all of these locations. Please do not go into the water and swim around dead fish. Red tide blooms can cause respiratory problems. Go inside if you start coughing

Red tide is one type of harmful algal bloom caused by high concentrations of the toxic dinoflagellate Karenia brevis (K. brevis), a type of microscopic algae found in the Gulf of Mexico. Red tide typically forms naturally offshore, commonly in late summer or early fall, and is carried into coastal waters by winds and currents. Once inshore, these opportunistic organisms can use nearshore nutrient sources to fuel their growth. Blooms typically last into winter or spring, but in some cases, can endure for more than one year.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission collects and analyzes red tide samples and results are updated multiple times daily. Status updates are issued twice weekly during blooms. To hear a recording about red tide conditions throughout the state, call the toll-free hotline at 866-300-9399.

To report fish kills, contact the Florida Fish and Wildlife Research Institute via the FWC Reporter App, call 1-800-636-0511, or report online at https://myfwc.com/research/saltwater/health/fish-kills-hotline/.

Report symptoms from exposure to a harmful algal bloom or any aquatic toxin to the Florida Poison Information Center. Call 1-800-222-1222 to speak to a poison specialist immediately.

Contact your veterinarian if you believe your pet has become ill after consuming or having contact with red tide-affected water or contaminated marine life.

If you have other health questions or concerns about red tide blooms, please call the Florida Department of Health in Manatee County at (941) 748-0747.

