Disney announces phased closure of parks as Nicole heads toward Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. (WWSB) - Starting at 11 a.m. Disney World in Orlando began to make the following operational adjustments to protect guests and cast members.

The theme parks are monitoring the situation to determine reopening.

· Walt Disney World Resort theme parks will have a phased closure today, Nov. 9, beginning at 5 p.m. and will remain closed through tomorrow morning, Nov. 10. Resort Guests are encouraged to enjoy food and beverage options at the theme parks prior to returning to their Disney Resort hotel. Theme parks will likely not reopen at their regularly scheduled time tomorrow, Nov. 10.

· Disney’s Animal Kingdom: Closing today, Nov. 9, at 5 p.m. with last dining reservations at 5 p.m.

· Disney’s Hollywood Studios: Closing today, Nov. 9, at 6 p.m. with last dining reservations at 6 p.m.

· Magic Kingdom Park: Closing today, Nov. 9, at 7 p.m. Last dining reservations for Be Our Guest, Liberty Tree Tavern, Diamond Horseshoe and Cinderella’s Royal Table will be at 6 p.m., and last dining for all other dining reservations will be at 6:30 p.m.

· EPCOT: Closing today, Nov. 9, at 7 p.m. Last dining reservations for Monsieur Paul, Space 220 Restaurant, Akershus Royal Banquet Hall and Garden Grill Restaurant will be at 6 p.m., and last dining for all other dining reservations will be at 6:30 p.m.

As previously shared, extended evening theme park hours at Magic Kingdom will be canceled today, Nov. 9. To align with modified theme park hours, nighttime spectaculars will be canceled today, Nov. 9, including Disney Enchantment at Magic Kingdom Park, Harmonious at EPCOT, and Fantasmic! at Disney’s Hollywood Studios.WATER PARKS AND MINI GOLF

· Disney’s Typhoon Lagoon will temporarily close tomorrow, Thursday, Nov. 10. (Disney’s Blizzard Beach is currently closed.)

· Winter Summerland Miniature Golf and Fantasia Gardens Miniature Golf will close early today, Nov. 9, at 7 p.m. and will remain temporarily closed tomorrow, Thursday, Nov. 10.

Please continue to monitor this page for additional updates and news outlets for the latest weather information.

Walt Disney World Resort Hotels

· Guests staying at Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort & Campground will be required to depart by 3 p.m. today, Nov. 9. We are contacting Guests with reservations to help them find alternate accommodations.

· Guests staying at the Treehouse Villas at Disney’s Saratoga Springs Resort will be required to depart by today, Nov. 9, at 3 p.m. We are contacting Guests with reservations to help them find alternative accommodations.

· At this time, all other Walt Disney World Resort hotels remain open to Guests.

· Character breakfasts at Disney Resort hotels will not include characters tomorrow morning, Nov. 10, so we can accommodate more Resort Guests staying at these locations for breakfast.

For Guests looking to modify or cancel their Disney Resort hotel reservations, please visit DisneyWorld.com/Plans.

Other Walt Disney World Experiences

Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser voyage scheduled to begin tomorrow, November 10 will be cancelled. We are contacting Guests with reservations.

Dining and Enchanting Extras

Effective immediately, we will not enforce cancellation policies until further notice for dining and other experiences like Savi’s Workshop and Bibbidi Bobbidi Boutique. Guests with pre-paid reservations will be cancelled and refunded to the original form of payment.Performances of Hoop-Dee-Doo Musical Revue at Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort & Campground have been cancelled for Wednesday, November 9.Ferrytale Fireworks: A Sparkling Dessert Cruise has been cancelled for Wednesday, November 9.

Disney Springs

· Disney Springs will close early today, Nov. 9, at 7 p.m., with last dining reservations at 6:30 p.m. Disney Springs will remain closed through tomorrow morning, Nov. 10.

· Disney Bus transportation from Disney Springs will operate until 8 p.m. today, Nov. 9.

