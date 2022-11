Debris collection halted in Sarasota County ahead of Nicole

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Due to predicted wind gusts from Tropical Storm Nicole exceeding speeds for safe working conditions, Hurricane Ian debris operations in the unincorporated area of Sarasota County have been suspended effective immediately.

Public debris drop-off sites are closed.

Debris collection operations and public drop-off sites will remain closed through Thursday.

Weather permitting, debris collection and public drop-off sites plan to resume operation on Friday.

Garbage, recycling and yard waste pickup for unincorporated Sarasota County will continue as scheduled.

Parks, Recreation and Natural Resources is canceling outdoor and athletic field reservations for Wednesday evening and Thursday.

Sarasota County’s Emergency Operations Center continues to monitor Tropical Storm Nicole. Sarasota County Government offices will be open normal business hours Thursday. As previously scheduled for Veterans Day, county offices will be closed Friday, Nov. 11.

