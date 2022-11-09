Advertise With Us
Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Find Our Apps

DC attorney general to make announcement about Washington Commanders

The attorney general for the District of Columbia is set to hold a news conference related to...
The attorney general for the District of Columbia is set to hold a news conference related to the NFL’s Washington Commanders.(MGN Online / NFl)
By STEPHEN WHYNO
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 1:45 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — The attorney general for the District of Columbia is set to hold a news conference related to the NFL’s Washington Commanders.

The office of D.C. Attorney General Karl Racine says he will make a major announcement Thursday.

No details were provided.

His office launched an investigation into the team around the time the U.S. House Committee for Oversight and Reform referred its case to the Federal Trade Commission for potential financial improprieties.

The team is the subject of multiple ongoing investigations, from the attorneys general of D.C. and Virginia to Congress and the league.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Venice High School will continue its internal investigation.
Venice high school coach under investigation
The sheriff's office released a video Monday of the Oct. 25 theft.
Thieves walk out of Tampa hotel with ATM machine
(Source: AP)
DeSantis declares state of emergency in 34 Florida counties
The latest forecast track for Nicole.
Latest update: Tropical Storm watch issued for the Suncoast
Azaria Napoli
Manatee deputies find missing teen

Latest News

FILE - A railroad crossing is seen in this file photo. The railroads are offering the biggest...
Potential railroad strike delayed until early December
Tropical Storm Nicole is headed toward Florida.
Tropical Storm Nicole makes landfall in Bahamas, forces evacuations in Florida
Votes are being counted in Maricopa County, Arizona, on Wednesday.
Minor poll problems twisted into false US election claims
John Fetterman gives a victory speech in Pittsburgh Wednesday night. He is projected to win his...
GOP fights to retake House; Senate control too early to call