City of North Port announces delays and closures due to Tropical Storm Nicole

NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - The City of North Port Storm has paused debris collection due to increasing winds expected from Tropical Storm Nicole. Collection will resume when the system passes.

Crews have been working diligently to collect construction and demolition and vegetative debris caused by Hurricane Ian, with more than 1.2 million cubic yards picked up throughout North Port to date.

Residents who still have debris piles are asked to evaluate them before the storm and secure any loose debris that could become hazardous in high winds. Debris can be recompiled after the storm passes for pickup.

A debris pickup map and collection schedule are available at NorthPortFL.gov/DebrisMap.

Solid Waste collection

At this time, the Solid Waste Division will be following the normal collection schedule through the end of the week. There will be no delay in garbage, recycling or yard waste collection due to the storm.

City facilities and amenities

City Hall and other facilities will be open Thursday, Nov. 10. In addition, the George Mullen Activity Center and Morgan Family Community Center will have a delayed opening at noon. The fitness centers will be open, but all instructor led fitness classes, rentals and programs are canceled. The North Port Aquatic Center and athletic fields will be closed.

Flood mitigation

Public Works staff have been hard at work clearing retention ditches and waterways of any obstructions ahead of the storm’s arrival. Staff are also monitoring water levels, which are very low throughout the City’s stormwater system and are not expected to be significantly impacted based on the current forecast.

DRC site closed

The FEMA Disaster Recovery Center (DRC) at Shannon Staub Library in North Port is closed through Friday, Nov. 11, due to projected impacts from the storm. The center will reopen as weather permits.

How you can prepare

Here are some ways the public can be prepared during hurricane season:

Make a disaster plan for your family. Make sure every member of your household, including pets, is accounted for.

Know your evacuation level and know your home. Being informed about whether you live in an evacuation level, a mobile home or an unsafe structure will help you better understand orders from local officials during a storm.

Sign up for weather alerts at AlertSarasotaCounty.com . Opt-in for alerts from the City of North Port. Have multiple ways to receive alerts and information, including a battery-operated or hand-crank weather radio.

Visit NorthPortFL.gov/Alerts for the latest storm updates and resources.

