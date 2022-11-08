WATCH: Suspect arrested after incident at Chili’s Restaurant

VALRICO, Fla. (WWSB) - A Sheriff’s helicopter caught footage of a man being captured after an alleged incident at a Chili’s restaurant in Valrico.

A suspect was arrested during the incident which occurred Nov. 7, 2022. The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office responded to the Chili’s restaurant on Lithia Pinecrest Rd in reference to a trespassing call.

When deputies arrived they were told that the suspect, Valentin Malin,21, left on foot after pointing a gun at an employee in the parking lot.

The victim told deputies that Malin tried to open her car doors and was asking about the whereabouts of another employee. When the victim refused, he pulled a gun from his waistband and then fled the scene. Through the course of the investigation deputies learned that the suspect sent threatening text messages earlier in the day and sent photos of the gun. Aviation began searching for the suspect in the area near the Chili’s, before locating him on Bloomingdale Ave. just east of Bryan Rd. Deputies on the ground were able to detain Malin and he was taken into custody without incident.

Malin faces charges of Armed Burglary of a Conveyance with Assault or Battery (Firearm Possession), and he’s incarcerated in the Orient Road Jail without bond. In the video, you can see the work of the deputies and aviation unit as they apprehended the suspect.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.