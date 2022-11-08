Advertise With Us
Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Find Our Apps

Venice high school coach under investigation

Venice High School will continue its internal investigation.
Venice High School will continue its internal investigation.(WWSB)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 9:20 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A Venice High School football coach is on leave after two former female students reported that he touched them inappropriately. The Sarasota County School District has launched an internal investigation. The suspect, Venice High School assistant football coach Brian Ryals, is on leave while the internal investigation is underway.

The Venice Police Department has since conducted its own investigation after a request from the school board. A report from the VPD states that the two victims were 16 and 17 years old. The report continues to say that Ryal grabbed them inappropriately in his office.

The investigation has concluded, and according to the VPD, they will not charge Ryals due to a lack of evidence. The report stated, “The charge of misdemeanor battery on both victims was investigated, but at this time the available circumstantial evidence does not rise to the level of probable cause for an arrest.”

VPD says if more evidence comes to the surface, the investigation can be re-opened, and Ryals would then be facing a misdemeanor battery charge.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pressure dropping slowly and slowing down a bit
Latest update: Nicole heading for east coast of Florida; watches issued
graphic
Two more Tropical Storms likely!
Disney World will not allow the Venice Highschool Marching band to perform without altering...
Venice High School will no longer perform at Disney World
Charlotte County cleans up after Ian.
Charlotte County shows what happens with debris from Hurricane Ian
The sheriff's office released a video Monday of the Oct. 25 theft.
Thieves walk out of Tampa hotel with ATM machine

Latest News

Hurricane Ian victims concerned with Subtropical Storm Nicole.
Suncoast residents who went through Hurricane Ian now concerned with Nicole
With Hurricane Ian making it more difficult for some voters to cast their ballots, and tropical...
Manatee, Sarasota election officials not concerned with Nicole
(Source: AP)
DeSantis declares state of emergency in 34 Florida counties
Pressure dropping slowly and slowing down a bit
Latest update: Nicole heading for east coast of Florida; watches issued