Venice high school coach under investigation

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A Venice High School football coach is on leave after two former female students reported that he touched them inappropriately. The Sarasota County School District has launched an internal investigation. The suspect, Venice High School assistant football coach Brian Ryals, is on leave while the internal investigation is underway.

The Venice Police Department has since conducted its own investigation after a request from the school board. A report from the VPD states that the two victims were 16 and 17 years old. The report continues to say that Ryal grabbed them inappropriately in his office.

The investigation has concluded, and according to the VPD, they will not charge Ryals due to a lack of evidence. The report stated, “The charge of misdemeanor battery on both victims was investigated, but at this time the available circumstantial evidence does not rise to the level of probable cause for an arrest.”

VPD says if more evidence comes to the surface, the investigation can be re-opened, and Ryals would then be facing a misdemeanor battery charge.

