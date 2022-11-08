Advertise With Us
Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Find Our Apps

Trial date set in Manatee commissioner’s DUI case

George Kruse is seen in Manatee County deputies' body camera footage April 20 after his truck...
George Kruse is seen in Manatee County deputies' body camera footage April 20 after his truck hit a tree.
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 6:09 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - A trial date has been in the DUI case of Manatee County Commissioner George Kruse, court records show.

According to documents filed after a pretrial conference Tuesday, Judge Erika Quartermaine set a date of Feb. 6, 2023, for a jury trial to begin.

Kruse’s attorney, Jeffery Haynes, entered a not guilty plea to second-degree DUI charges in July.

Kruse was involved in a single-vehicle crash April 20 on Greyhawk Boulevard in Bradenton, when Kruse’s pickup truck hit a tree. A Manatee County Sheriff’s deputy on scene described Kruse immediately after the crash as “in an overall confused state.”

The police report noted Kruse’s vehicle collision alert system automatically called 911 after the impact and began recording conversations in the moments after the crash. Kruse’s wife, Jessica Kruse, arrived at the scene before deputies. In the 911 call recording, she is heard trying to get Kruse out of the vehicle. She refuses to give her location to 911 dispatchers and says, “We’re good” and that they don’t need deputies to respond.

“I reviewed the 911 chronology log and found that a male was in the vehicle immediately after the crash and sounded intoxicated. He was slurring his words and not responding at times,” the report said.

ABC7 obtained body camera footage from the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office of the encounter with deputies. The sheriff’s office turned over their findings to the State Attorney’s Office for further investigation.

The State Attorney’s Office said it will not comment while this case is pending.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The latest forecast track for Nicole.
Latest update: Tropical Storm watch issued for the Suncoast
Venice High School will continue its internal investigation.
Venice high school coach under investigation
The sheriff's office released a video Monday of the Oct. 25 theft.
Thieves walk out of Tampa hotel with ATM machine
(Source: AP)
DeSantis declares state of emergency in 34 Florida counties
The Ford F-150 was traveling eastbound on State Road 681, entering northbound I-75 at about...
Driver dies in one-vehicle crash on State Road 681

Latest News

Suspect arrested after incident at Chili’s Restaurant
WATCH: Suspect arrested after incident at Chili’s Restaurant
Suspect arrested after incident at Chili’s Restaurant
Hillsborough Sheriff Aviation Unit finds suspect
The 4 p.m. projected track of Tropical Storm Nicole.
The latest: Nicole expected to become hurricane on Wednesday
Manatee, Sarasota schools cancel games, after-school activities this week