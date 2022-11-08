Trial date set in Manatee commissioner’s DUI case

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - A trial date has been in the DUI case of Manatee County Commissioner George Kruse, court records show.

According to documents filed after a pretrial conference Tuesday, Judge Erika Quartermaine set a date of Feb. 6, 2023, for a jury trial to begin.

Kruse’s attorney, Jeffery Haynes, entered a not guilty plea to second-degree DUI charges in July.

Kruse was involved in a single-vehicle crash April 20 on Greyhawk Boulevard in Bradenton, when Kruse’s pickup truck hit a tree. A Manatee County Sheriff’s deputy on scene described Kruse immediately after the crash as “in an overall confused state.”

The police report noted Kruse’s vehicle collision alert system automatically called 911 after the impact and began recording conversations in the moments after the crash. Kruse’s wife, Jessica Kruse, arrived at the scene before deputies. In the 911 call recording, she is heard trying to get Kruse out of the vehicle. She refuses to give her location to 911 dispatchers and says, “We’re good” and that they don’t need deputies to respond.

“I reviewed the 911 chronology log and found that a male was in the vehicle immediately after the crash and sounded intoxicated. He was slurring his words and not responding at times,” the report said.

ABC7 obtained body camera footage from the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office of the encounter with deputies. The sheriff’s office turned over their findings to the State Attorney’s Office for further investigation.

The State Attorney’s Office said it will not comment while this case is pending.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.