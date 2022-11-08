Suncoast residents who went through Hurricane Ian now concerned with Nicole

ENGLEWOOD, Fla. (WWSB) - Residents at the Brook to Bay Mobile Home Park in Englewood say recovery has been going well, but they say there’s still a long way to go and a big storm would not help.

“The roof was blown off, so water starting seeping in,” said Andrea Homrich, a Brook to Bay resident.

There is concern from Homrich and her husband Tom that there could be more water leaking into their home later this week. That’s if and when the Subtropical Storm Nicole hits the area.

“Whatever is going to happen is going to happen and we’re just going to have to hunker down, hope for the best,” said the Homrich’s. “And we’re going to check our neighbors awnings and stuff and tie them down, anything that can be blown over.”

Residents say they don’t want to have to take another blow from a powerful storm, just weeks after Hurricane Ian. The biggest concern is the blue tarps or other coverings on their roofs being blown away. Residents are also worried that all the debris they’ve worked so hard

to pile up will end up a big mess again and become flying projectiles.

“A lot of the men and women have been anchoring everything down ever since this morning,” said the Homrich’s. “And they’ve been taking things, putting bags on top of plastics that are going to blow styrofoam.”

Residents have been pushing hard to have this debris picked up. They are hoping that happens soon. Officials are asking residents to be ready for this storm and do whatever it takes to prepare.

“We’re monitoring the storm, we’re on daily calls with the National Hurricane Center and the Florida Division of Emergency Management,” said Brian Gleason, Communications Manager for Charlotte County. “So we’re just asking people to take this seriously, we’re expecting two to four inches of rain, tropical force winds, so take care of your yard and make sure your property is secure.”

