State, federal agencies assessing Suncoast’s needs after Ian

NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - State and federal agencies met in North Port Monday to assess needs for counties on the Suncoast in the wake of Hurricane Ian.

The City of North Port hosted the economic recovery and resiliency workshop Monday to discuss economic stability and growth in areas including transportation and stormwater management infrastructure for Sarasota, Charlotte and Manatee counties.

“The critical infrastructure of our city and this region ... need to be addressed to improve resiliency, said City Manager Jerome Fletcher. “Hardening our infrastructure to withstand heavy rains and powerful storms directly impacts economic stability and growth in any region.”

Agencies participating included:

U.S. Economic Development Administration

U.S. Army Corps of Engineers

Federal Emergency Management Agency

U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development

U.S. Department of the Interior

U.S. Department of Agriculture

U.S. Department of Health and Human Services

Florida Department of Economic Opportunity

Florida Department of Transportation

Enterprise Florida, Inc.

“This workshop will help the region prioritize which disaster recovery projects to put forth for long-term disaster relief funding,” said Greg Vaday, EDA Economic Development Representative for Florida.

