State, federal agencies assessing Suncoast’s needs after Ian

State and federal agencies met in North Port Monday to assess needs for counties on the Suncoast in the wake of Hurricane Ian.(City of North Port)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 8:42 AM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - State and federal agencies met in North Port Monday to assess needs for counties on the Suncoast in the wake of Hurricane Ian.

The City of North Port hosted the economic recovery and resiliency workshop Monday to discuss economic stability and growth in areas including transportation and stormwater management infrastructure for Sarasota, Charlotte and Manatee counties.

“The critical infrastructure of our city and this region ... need to be addressed to improve resiliency, said City Manager Jerome Fletcher. “Hardening our infrastructure to withstand heavy rains and powerful storms directly impacts economic stability and growth in any region.”

Agencies participating included:

  • U.S. Economic Development Administration
  • U.S. Army Corps of Engineers
  • Federal Emergency Management Agency
  • U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development
  • U.S. Department of the Interior
  • U.S. Department of Agriculture
  • U.S. Department of Health and Human Services
  • Florida Department of Economic Opportunity
  • Florida Department of Transportation
  • Enterprise Florida, Inc.

“This workshop will help the region prioritize which disaster recovery projects to put forth for long-term disaster relief funding,” said Greg Vaday, EDA Economic Development Representative for Florida.

