Sarasota adopts new city seal

The new city seal
The new city seal(City of Sarasota)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 3:39 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The City of Sarasota officially adopted a new city seal Monday, marking the end of a process that solicited nearly 200 entries.

The City Commission approved the final version of the seal Monday.

The new seal replaces the original which dates back to the city’s incorporation in 1902. The seal is stamped on official documents and differs from the city’s logo, which currently features a silhouette of the statue of David.

The design selection process included a range of community engagement efforts with a public branding survey which received over 2,600 responses, followed by a public design contest that garnered more than 172 submissions from 148 entries.

The top five seal designs were chosen by a panel of diverse community members and featured a number of local artists including Rachel Manzano, Cynthia Clasgens, Sarah Scire, Brooks Tracey and Bill Greaves.

“It was a thoughtful, inclusive process,” said Mayor Erik Arroyo. “The result is a classic, sophisticated seal that pays tribute to the past while reflecting our standing as a top destination, a natural paradise and cultural hub. This seal represents the Sarasota we know and love and will become an iconic symbol.”

The final seal was a collaboration between DreamLarge and City of Sarasota resident Rachel Manzano, a contest participant whose design was recognized by the City Commission.

