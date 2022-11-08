Advertise With Us
Parks, campgrounds to close ahead of Nicole’s arrival

Sunset at Myakka State Park.
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 3:20 PM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - All campgrounds and properties managed by the Southwest Florida Water Management District, including trails and day use areas, will close Wednesday at 3 p.m. in anticipation of impacts from Tropical Storm Nicole.

This includes Myakka River Deer Prairie Creek Preserve, Myakka River State Park, Myakka Prairie Tract and Myakka State Forest.

For the most updated information, please visit the District’s website at WaterMatters.org.

As a reminder, you can follow along for immediate updates on social media at Twitter.com/SWFWMD.

