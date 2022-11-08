Parks, campgrounds to close ahead of Nicole’s arrival

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - All campgrounds and properties managed by the Southwest Florida Water Management District, including trails and day use areas, will close Wednesday at 3 p.m. in anticipation of impacts from Tropical Storm Nicole.

This includes Myakka River Deer Prairie Creek Preserve, Myakka River State Park, Myakka Prairie Tract and Myakka State Forest.

For the most updated information, please visit the District’s website at WaterMatters.org.

As a reminder, you can follow along for immediate updates on social media at Twitter.com/SWFWMD.

