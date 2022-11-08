Advertise With Us
Neighbors Helping Neighbors
North Port announces preps ahead of Tropical Storm Nicole

By ABC7 Staff
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 12:30 PM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - The City of North Port was hit significantly hard by Hurricane Ian. Crews are still recovering from debris and homes were destroyed by flooding.

The City will open a self-serve sandbag station today to help residents prepare for potential impacts from Tropical Storm Nicole.

The sandbag station will open at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 8, behind the George Mullen Activity Center, 1602 Kramer Way, at the end of City Center Boulevard. Bags, sand and shovels will be available, however, residents are encouraged to bring a shovel if available to reduce wait times. There will be a limit of five sandbags per vehicle.

The City continues to monitor the path of the storm, which is expected to potentially bring 2-4 inches of rain to North Port. Public Works staff have been hard at work clearing retention ditches and waterways of any obstructions and monitoring water levels, which are not expected to be significantly impacted based on the current forecast.

Contracted crews are continuing to collect storm debris throughout the City at this time. More than 1.2 million cubic yards of debris have been picked up in North Port since Hurricane Ian.

While crews are collecting both construction and demolition (C&D) and vegetative storm debris as quickly as possible, there are a few ways residents can help reduce debris impacts from this upcoming storm:

· As best as possible, please keep debris piles clear of swales and other drainage to ensure the best possible flow of potential stormwater.

· Be mindful of how your debris piles are stacked. Lighter materials and taller piles will be more prone to heavy winds.

To view a storm debris pickup map and current and future collection schedules, visit NorthPortFL.gov/DebrisMap.

The FEMA Disaster Recovery Center (DRC) at Shannon Staub Library in North Port is closed today through Friday, Nov. 11, due to projected impacts from the storm. The center will reopen as weather permits.

It’s important to make a disaster plan for your family Make a disaster plan for your family. Make sure every member of your household, including pets, are accounted for. Know your evacuation level and know your home. Being informed about whether you live in an evacuation level, a mobile home or an unsafe structure will help you better understand orders from local officials during a storm.

·Sign up for weather alerts at AlertSarasotaCounty.com. Opt-in for alerts from the City of North Port. Have multiple ways to receive alerts and information, including a battery-operated or hand-crank weather radio.

