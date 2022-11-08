Advertise With Us
Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Find Our Apps

Nicole will move toward the Bahamas today; intensification is forecast

ABC7 Good Morning Suncoast - Weekdays at 5am
By John Scalzi
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 6:51 AM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A building area of high pressure to the north of Nicole will drive the storm in a move southwesterly direction today, on a path that will take her toward the Bahamas later today.

It will move out from under the influence of an upper-level trough and dry air and begin to tap into the warm waters off the southeast Florida coast. As it does so, thunderstorm activity will build around its center of circulation and moisten the environment around the storm.

This will be key to a more rapid intensification of the storm and the forecast calls for Nicole to become a hurricane before making landfall early Thursday on the southeast Florida coast.

It will then arc northwest toward the Gulf Coast, passing close to the Suncoast. On this path we can expect a 40% to 50% probability of tropical storm force winds contained in rain bands that will move into central Florida on late Wednesday or early Thursday. Rainfall of several inches will come in waves with isolated amounts perhaps near 4 inches. Street flooding will be possible. A risk of tornadoes may also exist Wednesday night into Thursday. Sporadic power outages and some downed trees may also occur.

Tides on Thursday night may run 2-3 feet above normal. And rip currents will be possible on Friday.

Although the system will another large one, it will be much weaker than Ian. This will be a manageable storm with the largest threat being for any marine activities. Secure your vessel.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The latest forecast track for Nicole.
Latest update: Nicole heading for east coast of Florida; warnings issued
The sheriff's office released a video Monday of the Oct. 25 theft.
Thieves walk out of Tampa hotel with ATM machine
The Ford F-150 was traveling eastbound on State Road 681, entering northbound I-75 at about...
Driver dies in one-vehicle crash on State Road 681
(Source: AP)
DeSantis declares state of emergency in 34 Florida counties
graphic
Two more Tropical Storms likely!

Latest News

The latest forecast track for Nicole.
Latest update: Tropical Storm watch issued for the Suncoast
Azaria Napoli
Manatee deputies searching for missing teen
ABC7 News at 11pm - November 7, 2022
ABC7 News at 7pm - November 7, 2022