Manatee schools cancel games, after-school activities this week

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - The Manatee County School District has canceled all extracurricular activities at schools starting Wednesday night, in anticipation of bad weather associated with Tropical Storm Nicole.

School officials said because gusty winds and rain bands may arrive as early as Wednesday afternoon, all extracurricular activities are suspended of 5 p.m. Wednesday until further notice.

Plans call for schools in Manatee County to be open Wednesday and Thursday. Schools and support sites are closed Friday, Nov. 11, in honor of Veterans Day.

