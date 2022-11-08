Manatee, Sarasota schools cancel games, after-school activities this week

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - The Manatee County School District has canceled all extracurricular activities at schools starting Wednesday night, in anticipation of bad weather associated with Tropical Storm Nicole.

School officials said because gusty winds and rain bands may arrive as early as Wednesday afternoon, all extracurricular activities are suspended of 5 p.m. Wednesday until further notice.

Plans call for schools in Manatee County to be open Wednesday and Thursday. Schools and support sites are closed Friday, Nov. 11, in honor of Veterans Day.

Sarasota County Schools has been monitoring the path of Tropical Storm Nicole with the Emergency Operations Management Team for Sarasota County. At this point, tomorrow will be a normal school day for our traditional public schools; however, all afterschool activities must end by 5 p.m., including afterschool childcare.

Further updates regarding potential traditional public school closures will be sent tomorrow. Families, if your child attends a charter school, please reach out directly to your school for updates about scheduling changes and/or potential closures.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.