Advertise With Us
Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Find Our Apps

Manatee, Sarasota election officials not concerned with Nicole

With Hurricane Ian making it more difficult for some voters to cast their ballots, and tropical...
With Hurricane Ian making it more difficult for some voters to cast their ballots, and tropical storm Nicole looming— Sarasota and Manatee County election officials state they’re not projecting it to deter voters from making it to the polls.(Jace Harper)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 7:11 PM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - With Hurricane Ian making it more difficult for some voters to cast their ballots, and subtropical storm Nicole looming— Sarasota and Manatee County election officials state they’re not projecting it to deter voters from making it to the polls.

“Right now we’re keeping an eye on it,” said Sarasota County Supervisor of Elections Ron Turner. “Of course this one being close to an election we’re monitoring it carefully. But right now it looks like the weather is still going to be good [Monday] and on Election Day.”

While Manatee County Supervisor of Elections Michael Bennett explained he doesn’t believe it’ll be a big threat, he did say any kind of bad weather brings the possibility of less voters.

“Obviously, if there’s a big rain storm there’s always going to be a situation where you lose some people. I hope not—I hope that storm doesn’t affect us. But we’re really hoping we won’t see any kind of affect,” he said.

They said their biggest hurdle has been making voting more accessible. With Hurricane Ian destroying some of the polling locations in South Sarasota County, Ron Turner and his team have been trying to alert people to changed locations.

“If someone has one that’s changed—there were some in south county that were changed, they were either mailed a notice. We will have staff at the former locations directing them to the new location nearby. They can also go to our website at sarasotavotes.gov,” said Turner.

According to Bennett, especially with early voting, they’ve had a hard time adding locations further north and east in Manatee County.

“It’s been very, very difficult to find because there’s just not that many government owned buildings up in Parrish or further out east. Consequently we end up with some fairly long lines,” said Bennett.

Polling locations will be open Tuesday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

graphic
Two more Tropical Storms likely!
Disney World will not allow the Venice Highschool Marching band to perform without altering...
Venice High School will no longer perform at Disney World
Charlotte County cleans up after Ian.
Charlotte County shows what happens with debris from Hurricane Ian
Medieval Fair Festivities
18th annual Sarasota Medieval Fair begins
Sarasota County Government
Sarasota County provides update on debris, trash collection

Latest News

(Source: AP)
DeSantis declares state of emergency in 34 Florida counties
The Monday 1 p.m. track of Subtropical Storm Nicole
4 p.m. update: Nicole heading for east coast of Florida; warnings issued
Lawsuit targets sewer discharges in manatee deaths
Have you seen him?
SPD working to find missing endangered adult