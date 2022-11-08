Advertise With Us
Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Find Our Apps

Manatee deputies searching for missing teen

Azaria Napoli
Azaria Napoli(Manatee County Sheriff's Office)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 6:22 AM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help in finding a missing teen.

Azaria Napoli, 17, ran away from a facility, where she is a patient, in the 800 block of 63rd Ave. Dr. W., in Bradenton just before 9 p.m. Monday, and has not returned, the sheriff’s office said.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is urged to contact the sheriff’s office at 941-747-3011.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The latest forecast track for Nicole.
Latest update: Nicole heading for east coast of Florida; warnings issued
The sheriff's office released a video Monday of the Oct. 25 theft.
Thieves walk out of Tampa hotel with ATM machine
The Ford F-150 was traveling eastbound on State Road 681, entering northbound I-75 at about...
Driver dies in one-vehicle crash on State Road 681
(Source: AP)
DeSantis declares state of emergency in 34 Florida counties
graphic
Two more Tropical Storms likely!

Latest News

4am Forecast
Nicole will move toward the Bahamas today; intensification is forecast
The latest forecast track for Nicole.
Latest update: Tropical Storm watch issued for the Suncoast
ABC7 News at 11pm - November 7, 2022
ABC7 News at 7pm - November 7, 2022