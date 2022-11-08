Manatee deputies searching for missing teen

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help in finding a missing teen.

Azaria Napoli, 17, ran away from a facility, where she is a patient, in the 800 block of 63rd Ave. Dr. W., in Bradenton just before 9 p.m. Monday, and has not returned, the sheriff’s office said.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is urged to contact the sheriff’s office at 941-747-3011.

MISSING RUNAWAY: Azaria Napoli, 17, ran away from the facility, where she is a patient, in the 800 block of 63rd Ave. Dr. W., Bradenton just before 9 pm on 11/07, and has not returned. Have information? Call us at (941) 747-3011. pic.twitter.com/bWzDMGe6NV — Manatee Sheriff (@ManateeSheriff) November 8, 2022

