The latest: Nicole expected to become hurricane on Wednesday

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Tropical Storm Nicole continues to strengthen and grow as it inches toward the east coast of Florida. The storm is expected to become a hurricane Wednesday, the National Hurricane Center said Tuesday.

At 4 p.m., maximum sustained winds have increased to near 65 mph with higher gusts. Additional strengthening is expected during the next day or so.

Nicole is forecast to become a Category 1 hurricane on Wednesday when it is near the northwestern Bahamas, and remain a hurricane when it approaches Florida. Tropical storm conditions are possible within the watch area along the west coast of Florida by Wednesday night.

Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 380 miles from the center.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has issued a state of emergency for 34 counties, including Charlotte, DeSoto, Hardee, Hillsborough, Lee, Manatee and Sarasota.

Nicole is expected to bring storm surge of 5 feet in places along the east coast of Florida. A storm surge warning is now up for much of the east coast. A tropical storm watch is in effect for the Suncoast, from north of Bonita Beach to the Ochlockonee River near Tallahassee.

Tropical storm warnings have now been issued for the Florida east coast along with a hurricane watch for parts of the east coast of Florida.

The turn to the west and west-southwest is seems to be starting, and that motion should continue through Wednesday. A turn toward the northwest and north-northwest is expected Thursday and Thursday night. On the forecast track, the center of Nicole will approach the northwestern Bahamas today and tonight, move near or over those islands on Wednesday, and approach the east coast of Florida Wednesday night.

Nicole’s center is then expected to move across central and northern Florida into southern Georgia Thursday and Thursday night, producing between 3-5 inches of rain in Florida.

Locally, heavy rain will cause some flooding, a few power outages, and perhaps a severe storm or two might be a reasonable worst case forecast given what we know at this time.

