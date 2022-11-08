Advertise With Us
Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Find Our Apps

High school soccer star dies from mono, family says

Ryan Plowman, 17, died after battling mono.
Ryan Plowman, 17, died after battling mono.(GoFundMe)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 1:26 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CRESTWOOD, Ill. (Gray News) – A 17-year-old from the Chicago area has died following a battle with mononucleosis, commonly known as mono.

According to a GoFundMe page, Ryan Plowman died Saturday. Due to a compromised immune system related to a late diagnosis of Crohn’s disease, Plowman’s body couldn’t fight off several complications from mono, the page said.

Plowman was a member of the soccer team at Alan B. Shepard High School. According to WGN, Plowman died just days after helping the team win a regional championship.

What began as a stuffy nose and sore throat turned into Plowman spending a week at Comer Children’s Hospital, fighting for his life, WLS reports.

His father Daniel Plowman told WLS, “You shouldn’t die from mono, but he just had a perfect storm.”

A visitation and funeral will be held this weekend. The family is asking for donations to the Crohn’s & Colitis Foundation in lieu of flowers.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The latest forecast track for Nicole.
Latest update: Tropical Storm watch issued for the Suncoast
Venice High School will continue its internal investigation.
Venice high school coach under investigation
The sheriff's office released a video Monday of the Oct. 25 theft.
Thieves walk out of Tampa hotel with ATM machine
(Source: AP)
DeSantis declares state of emergency in 34 Florida counties
The Ford F-150 was traveling eastbound on State Road 681, entering northbound I-75 at about...
Driver dies in one-vehicle crash on State Road 681

Latest News

FILE - A rack with cards bettors can use to choose their own numbers to purchase lottery...
Winning ticket sold for $2.04B Powerball jackpot
Vote generic
Suncoast Candidates bios: Hear from some of the contenders in local races
A new text scam is going around asking for package redelivery fees.
Watch out for this scam involving requests for redelivery fees
Nicole has strengthened a bit, according to NHC
The latest: Tropical storm watch issued for the Suncoast as Nicole strengthens