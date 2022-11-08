Advertise With Us
Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Find Our Apps

Aaron Carter autopsy results deferred pending additional investigation

FILE - In this Nov. 9, 2015, file photo, singer Aaron Carter arrives at a premiere of "Saints &...
FILE - In this Nov. 9, 2015, file photo, singer Aaron Carter arrives at a premiere of "Saints & Strangers" at the Saban Theater in Beverly Hills, Calif.(Rich Fury/Invision/AP)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 7:42 AM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Autopsy results for Aaron Carter are being deferred until further investigation.

The 34-year-old singer’s body was found inside his home in Lancaster, California over the weekend.

Authorities said he was pronounced dead at the scene.

An autopsy was done on Sunday, but the coroner’s office said additional studies are needed before a cause of death is confirmed.

Aaron Carter was the younger brother of Nick Carter, who is a member of the Backstreet Boys.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The latest forecast track for Nicole.
Latest update: Tropical Storm watch issued for the Suncoast
The sheriff's office released a video Monday of the Oct. 25 theft.
Thieves walk out of Tampa hotel with ATM machine
(Source: AP)
DeSantis declares state of emergency in 34 Florida counties
The Ford F-150 was traveling eastbound on State Road 681, entering northbound I-75 at about...
Driver dies in one-vehicle crash on State Road 681
graphic
Two more Tropical Storms likely!

Latest News

FILE - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy speaks at a news conference in Kyiv, Ukraine, on...
Zelenskyy: Talks with Russia possible on Ukraine’s terms
A still image from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's GOES Image Viewer...
Nicole strengthens, threatens Bahamas and Florida coastline
Hues of red and blue color the dawn at the Capitol in Washington, Monday, Nov. 7, 2022. Control...
Republicans look to win back power in Congress, stop Biden
The Powerball jackpot has reached $1.9 billion.
Powerball announces delay to record-breaking $1.9B drawing