Two men convicted in 2019 shooting death of smoke shop employee

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Surveillance video in 2019 showed the brutal death of Green Galaxy Smoke Shop employee Mohammed Hamed.

One image showed one of the then suspects pointing his weapon at 23-year-old Hamed, the last seconds of his life captured on film. Four men were arrested in connection with the shooting: James Brewer, Michael Hepner, Amado Alexander Zeppi, and Coty Paulk.

The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office says that Brewer was driven to the Green Galaxy Smoke Shop on the 3000 block of 1st Street West by Hepner and entered the store in an attempt to distract Hamed.

A short time later, 20-year-old Amado Alexander Zeppi and a fourth suspect exited the same vehicle and entered the store armed with an SKS rifle and a bayonet with their faces covered. After entering the store, deputies say Brewer fled out the front door and got back in the car with Hepner. The sheriff’s office says Zeppi and the fourth suspect ordered Hamed to go into the back of the store and open a safe.

Deputies say they packed a bag full of items and exited through the back of the store. They say Zeppi continued to point his weapon at Hamed and then, unprovoked, swung the firearm hitting Hamed with the bayonet end. That’s when deputies say the weapon went off, killing Hamed.

All four suspects then fled in Hepner’s vehicle, according to the sheriff’s office.

On Nov. 4, 2022 both Paulk and Zeppi were convicted. Paulk was sentenced to life. Zeppi’s sentencing date has not yet been set.

“Thank you to the members of the jury for their time and attention during this case. They worked very hard and with their guilty verdicts made our county a safer place. This was a senseless murder that was solved by the diligent work of the detectives at the Manatee County Sheriff’s office who arrested 3 of the 4 perpetrators within 36 hours of the offense. Their work during the investigation and especially in preparation for the trial was invaluable to achieving this conviction,” Rebecca Freel, lead attorney in the case noted in a statement.

Four men indicted in a 2019 murder (WWSB)

